Musician Sharon Shannon to be Grand Marshal for city's St. Patrick's Day Parade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Musician Sharon Shannon is to be the Grand Marshal for this year’s Galway city St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Mayor of Galway Peter Keane has chosen accordionist Sharon for her dedication to preserving and sharing our culture worldwide.

This year’s parade will see 50 community groups and over 3,000 participants take to the streets of Galway.

The event commences at 11:30am on Monday week the 17 March and will depart from the University of Galway.

Galway Bay fm news team is now compiling its annual list of St Patrick’s Day parades.

If there’s a parade taking place in your town or village, please send on the details to news@galwaybayfm.ie.

Photo – Wiki