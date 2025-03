This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

POTA café is hosting a Childrens’ Book Clinic ‘as Gaeilge’ as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge.

It aims to encourage children and families to read Irish language books.

The Book Clinic is free and operates on a drop-in basis, with each book doctor consultation lasting 15 minutes.

It’ll take place on Saturday, and every child who attends will receive their own individual book prescription.