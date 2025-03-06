  • Services

Still no Park and Ride facilities in Galway on 20th anniversary of inclusion in city development plan

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Still no Park and Ride facilities in Galway on 20th anniversary of inclusion in city development plan
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s now officially 20 years since Park and Ride facilities were included in the Galway City Development Plan to tackle rising traffic levels.

The matter’s once again been raised in the Dáil, where the long-running plans have been described as “up in the clouds”.

But where are Galway City’s Park and Ride facilities?

A fair question considering they were enshrined as an objective in the city development plan in early 2005.

And the answer according to an exasperated Galway West TD Catherine Connolly in the Dáil this week – up in the clouds.

She’s implied it’s impossible to understand how, or why, nothing’s happened despite great efforts by many councillors over the years.

But while her frustration is understandable, there has been movement in recent years that offers some light at the end of the 20 year tunnel.

A process to select two sites east of Galway City is at an advanced stage – one on the N83 in Claregalway and another near Junction 19 Oranmore.

But at this stage, many will subscribe to the old saying – I’ll believe it when I see it.

