Government announces major multi-million euro expansion of Connemara National Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government has announced a major multi-million euro expansion of Connemara National Park.

The park will grow in size – as will the walking trails contained within it.

Connemara National Park is world renowned for its incredible mountain landscapes and rich array of woodland, grassland and bogs.

Junior Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’ Sullivan was there this afternoon to take it all in – and he also announced the biggest expansion in almost 50 years.

The park itself is going to grow by 12 percent – that translates to an additional 615 acres.

There’ll also be a multi-million euro investment into upgrading and expanding the walking trail network.

It’s going to double in size from 8km to 16km with a focus on two areas – the existing Letterfrack campus, and a new entrance at the previously inaccessible area at Mweelin.

Turning the sod today, Minister O’ Sullivan said the expansion will bring improved experiences for visitors, and ensure that the park’s most precious habitats and wildlife are protected.