Status Red Wind Warning for most of the country from early Friday and in Galway and Clare from 3am to midday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Status Red Wind Warning has been declared for most of the country from early Friday and in Galway and Clare from 3am to midday.

The Red warning has been issued for the majority of the country at varying times ahead of Storm Eoywn’s arrival to Ireland.

22 counties will come under a Status Red wind alert at varying times on Friday morning, with the warning remaining in effect in most places until midday.

It will expire in Cork, Kerry and Limerick at 10am, and Donegal at 3pm Friday afternoon.

Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford are the only counties not under a red alert, but will be under a Status Orange wind warning from 2am until 5pm on Friday.

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour can be expected and Met Éireann is warning of a danger to life and treacherous travelling conditions.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group says schools and creches in counties affected by a Status Red wind warning will close for the duration of the alert.