Status Orange snow and ice warning extended to Galway for tonight

The Status Orange snow and ice warning has been extended to Galway for tonight.

Galway was added in the last hour to three other counties under the second highest alert from midnight tonight to midday tomorrow Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Cork and Waterford will be impacted by a similar warning for snow and rain.

16 counties including Galway will be under a Status Yellow snow and ice warning from 9pm, with a low temperature and ice alert in effect for the entire country from 8.

Liz Coleman, from Met Eireann, says travelling conditions will be difficult tomorrow morning: