State-of-the-art fire station marks new chapter in safety across large swathe of county

The state-of-the-art €2.8m new fire station has been official opened by Galway County Council and Galway Fire and Rescue Service in Athenry.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr Albert Dolan, cut the ribbon the 400m2 facility, which replaces the old station on Crowe Street which has been in operation since the 1960s. It has been operational since October 25.

Funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on a site at Ballygarraun South that was purchased from the IDA in 2021, the station includes significant training facilities and provides for the introduction of new capabilities, including unmanned ground vehicles for remote firefighting and hazardous materials response.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister Rabbitte said this wasn’t only about buildings and vehicles, it’s about developing a national fire service that can adapt to a changing world.

“On a national level, plans are in place to establish Regional High-Capacity Pumping and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) capabilities. Galway County Council and Galway Fire and Rescue Service have been chosen as one of the regional hubs for these essential services,” she said.

“This hub will serve not only Galway but will be available as a regional hub to serve all surrounding counties in west and north-west, and working in conjunction with other regional hubs across Ireland,” she said.

Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Cllr Albert Dolan said that investment in emergency services is a key priority for Elected Members.

“We recognise the importance of maximising the capacity and ability of our firefighters to respond effectively to emergency incidents across County Galway,” he said.

Uinsinn Finn, Director of Services at Galway County Council confirmed that a number of other Fire Service capital projects are at varying stages of development.

“A new fire station in Loughrea is currently at planning stage and we anticipate it will go to tender for a main contractor next month,” he said.

“Elsewhere, a design team is expected to be appointed shortly for a new Fire Service Mechanics Workshop in Athenry with an anticipated start date of late 2025. Furthermore, preparations for a much-needed new central fire station and headquarters in Galway City are well underway and this project is likely to cost in the region of €18m,” he added.

Addressing those in attendance at the official opening of the new station, Chief Fire Officer for Galway City and County Gerry O’ Malley acknowledged the work of retired Chief Executive Jim Cullen and retired Chief Fire Officer Michael Raftery “in relation to their earlier but vital contribution to the project.”

The development represents another milestone in the Galway Fire and Rescue Service capital infrastructure development programme following on from the opening of new fire stations in Clifden (2010), An Cheathrú Rua (2015) and Tuam (2018).

The main contractor for the project was Mountbellew-based Coolsivna Construction Ltd, while the Design Team Lead was led by Vincent Hannon Architects from Galway and supported by Tobin Engineers, Coffey Consulting Engineers and Tom McNamara & Partners.

Pictured at the official opening of the Athenry Fire Station were Inspector Tom Waters, Paul Duffy, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Gerry O’Malley, Chief Fire Officer, Superintendent Damien Flanagan and Superintendent Finbarr Philpott.