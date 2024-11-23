State-of-the-art fire station marks new chapter in safety across large swathe of county

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The state-of-the-art €2.8m new fire station has been official opened by Galway County Council and Galway Fire and Rescue Service in Athenry.
Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr Albert Dolan, cut the ribbon the 400m2 facility, which replaces the old station on Crowe Street which has been in operation since the 1960s. It has been operational since October 25.
Funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on a site at Ballygarraun South that was purchased from the IDA in 2021, the station includes significant training facilities and provides for the introduction of new capabilities, including unmanned ground vehicles for remote firefighting and hazardous materials response.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister Rabbitte said this wasn’t only about buildings and vehicles, it’s about developing a national fire service that can adapt to a changing world.
“On a national level, plans are in place to establish Regional High-Capacity Pumping and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) capabilities. Galway County Council and Galway Fire and Rescue Service have been chosen as one of the regional hubs for these essential services,” she said.
“This hub will serve not only Galway but will be available as a regional hub to serve all surrounding counties in west and north-west, and working in conjunction with other regional hubs across Ireland,” she said.
Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Cllr Albert Dolan said that investment in emergency services is a key priority for Elected Members.
“We recognise the importance of maximising the capacity and ability of our firefighters to respond effectively to emergency incidents across County Galway,” he said.
Uinsinn Finn, Director of Services at Galway County Council confirmed that a number of other Fire Service capital projects are at varying stages of development.
“A new fire station in Loughrea is currently at planning stage and we anticipate it will go to tender for a main contractor next month,” he said.
“Elsewhere, a design team is expected to be appointed shortly for a new Fire Service Mechanics Workshop in Athenry with an anticipated start date of late 2025. Furthermore, preparations for a much-needed new central fire station and headquarters in Galway City are well underway and this project is likely to cost in the region of €18m,” he added.
Addressing those in attendance at the official opening of the new station, Chief Fire Officer for Galway City and County Gerry O’ Malley acknowledged the work of retired Chief Executive Jim Cullen and retired Chief Fire Officer Michael Raftery “in relation to their earlier but vital contribution to the project.”
The development represents another milestone in the Galway Fire and Rescue Service capital infrastructure development programme following on from the opening of new fire stations in Clifden (2010), An Cheathrú Rua (2015) and Tuam (2018).
The main contractor for the project was Mountbellew-based Coolsivna Construction Ltd, while the Design Team Lead was led by Vincent Hannon Architects from Galway and supported by Tobin Engineers, Coffey Consulting Engineers and Tom McNamara & Partners.
Pictured at the official opening of the Athenry Fire Station were Inspector Tom Waters, Paul Duffy, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Gerry O’Malley, Chief Fire Officer, Superintendent Damien Flanagan and Superintendent Finbarr Philpott.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway’s six on the shortlist for volunteer award
A record six individuals and groups from Galway City and County have been shortlisted for the 17t...
ATU’s Massive Open Online Courses aims to address skills demand or gap in sectors
Over 1,500 learners have signed up to a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) on freecourses.atu.ie s...
Design contract signed for Active Travel Scheme in Tuam
The contract for the design of the Active Travel Scheme on the R332 in Tuam has been signed. The ...
11 presentations to be made at the 2024 Galway People of the Year
11 awards are to be presented tonight at the 2024 Galway People of the Year The event takes place...
Body recovered near Silverstrand during search for missing swimmer Máire Ní Fhátharta
Agencies involved in the search for missing Spiddal swimmer Máire Ní Fhátharta have recovered nea...
Galway and Cork prepare to take the brunt of Storm Bert
A Status Red rain warning, the highest level, will come into effect for Galway and Cork tonight a...
Killary Adventure Company to create 20 new jobs after acquiring Sleepzone Connemara
Killary Adventure Company has announced the creation of 20 new jobs, after acquiring Sleepzone Co...
File for DPP in relation to cocaine seizure in Doughiska
A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this week's cocai...
HSE recognised for its use of AI and technology at University Hospital Galway
Galway has secured four awards at the PMI National Project Awards 2024 The competition recognises...