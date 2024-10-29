State moves to tackle shortage of rural GPs

The University of Galway is to introduce a Rural and Remote Graduate Entry Medicine Stream – aimed at addressing the shortage of general practitioners in rural Ireland.

The four-year programme will offer an accelerated pathway into medicine for graduates, allowing them to build on their prior academic achievements to become qualified medical professionals. There will be 48 places on offer.

The Univeristy confirmed that the programme wouldl also have a focus on preparing students for careers in rural and remote medicine, ensuring, said a spokesperson, that all communities, including those in under-served areas, have access to skilled healthcare professionals.

On top of that, both the University and Atlantic Technological University – as well as the South East Technological University – will each introduce new pharmacy programmes, doubling the number of pharmacy training programmes in Ireland.

University of Galway’s Masters in Pharmacy is a five-year programme, with education in pharmacy, combining theoretical learning with practical training.

Following confirming of accreditation, the college said it was intended that there will be 45 places for students in the first year of entry and 75 places thereafter.

Dates for the first intake of students to both programmes are to be confirmed.

Dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway, Professor Martin O’Donnell, said that the new programmes in Pharmacy and Graduate Entry Medicine ‘will make a major contribution to training the next generation of healthcare professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to tackle the challenges of modern and future healthcare’.

“The University’s College of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences is committed to advancing innovative approaches to training a healthcare workforce for all members of our communities,” he said.

The developments were also welcomed by Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer in HSE West and North West.

“These courses will make a significant contribution to the future delivery of healthcare across the West and Northwest,” he said.

“They will support the Sláintecare model of delivering a safe, quality health service that meets the needs of our growing population, providing the right care in the right place at the right time.”

There was also widespread political reaction to the news – with election candidates in particular rushing forward with their positive response.

Galway West TD and Government Chief Whip, Hildegarde Naughton, described it as ‘a very positive development’.

“At full roll-out this will provide more than 150 additional pharmacy graduates per year,” the Minister said.

The Minister pointed to a series of Government initiatives that have increased capacity in health and social care programmes in the last few years.

This included a 2022 agreement with Irish Medical Schools that introduced 60 additional places for Irish and EU students, with a goal of 200 additional places annually by 2026.

It also saw plans for a 35% increase in therapy discipline places by next year, with new courses in universities such as University of Galway and University of Limerick – and new training places in vital areas such as Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Physiotherapy, with further expansion expected in 2025.

“Last year alone saw 460 new places in healthcare disciplines, and the government is committed to building on this progress,” she said.

Minister for Disability and Galway East TD, Anne Rabbitte, said that these initiatives would help in addressing critical workforce shortages and enhancing healthcare education across the country.

“I’m particularly pleased with the medicine programme in University of Galway, which is aimed at addressing the shortage of general practitioners in rural Ireland. If we want more GPs in our communities, we need to invest in these courses and it’s great to see them being rolled out in the West,” she said.

The news was also welcomed by Senator Sean Kyne who particularly highlighted the fact that, of the six new national programmes designed to increase the number of healthcare professionals, Galway’s universities are leading in three.

“With people thankfully living longer and a growing population, it’s clear we need to increase the number of GPs and pharmacists,” said Senator Kyne.

“GPs and pharmacists provide healthcare in the community and are the first port of call we all make when under the weather or for managing an illness,” he added.

Galway East Senator Aisling Dolan described it as “a significant change in the healthcare landscape in the West of Ireland”.

“We face huge challenges when it comes to recruitment and retention of GPs in our towns in the West,” she said.

“GPs are reaching the age of retirement and finding it extremely difficult to find a doctor to take on a rural practice with more travel and more weekend cover.

“As a result, many people are losing their local GP. This means more pressure on our hard-working doctors who are the fabric of our local communities.

“Now, a solution is being spearheaded by the University of Galway and it will bring more talent to the west,” she said.

As part of this course, students will train in medical academies at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, as well as hospitals in Castlebar and Letterkenny as well as immersion in general practice and integrated care hubs.

Pictured: Minister for Further and Higher Education, Innovation, Research and Science Patrick O’Donovan (left), after announcing a major increase in healthcare places in Ireland through the creation of six new programmes with (from left) Interim President of University of Galway Professor Peter McHugh; Professor Martin O’Donnell, Executive Dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences at University of Galway; Senator Aisling Dolan; Martina Ní Chúlain, Director of Strategy at University of Galway College of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences; and Professor Laurence Egan, Head of School of Medicine at University of Galway.