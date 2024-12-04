Stage is set for annual Galway Lions Christmas Appeal and Radio Auction

The chance to sort all of your Christmas present problems – and make this festive season a little more palatable for some of Galway’s most vulnerable citizens – comes around on Friday week when the annual Galway Lions Club Radio Auction takes place live on Galway Bay FM.

Galway City Mayor Councillor Peter Keane and Galway Lions Club President Muireann Ryan helped launch the annual Christmas Appeal and Radio Auction with presenter John Morley on Galway Talks.

The Radio Auction will be held on Friday, December 6, in the Galway Bay FM Studios between 9am and 12pm and will once again be broadcast live on The Galway Talks show hosted by John Morley.

Galway Lions who are celebrating 52 years of service in Galway this year are seeking the support of local businesses and organisations in helping people in need in our community, either by making a financial donation or by sponsoring an item that can be auctioned.

In addition, they are seeking support from members of the public by bidding for and purchasing the items offered for sale in the auction on December 6.

The Christmas Appeal for the Galway Lions is their busiest time of the year as they focus on fundraising for the year ahead.

As well as requesting items from local businesses for the auction, you will see them seeking your support at supermarket entrances over the coming weekends or swimming as part of their November swim event.

“Our role as Lions is to help those in need in our community in any way we can. We see our task as trying to give that extra little bit of help that might just make the difference and maybe help someone through a bad patch or give them the hand they need to help them back on their feet,” said Galway Lions President Muireann Ryan.

“Last Christmas, we distributed more than 600 supermarket vouchers alone. All of this was made possible through the generosity of the people and businesses of Galway, for which we are most grateful,” she added.

All the proceeds of the auction and any donations received will go directly to helping people in our community who need extra support – not just at Christmas but throughout the year.

None of the funds raised go to administrative costs as Galway Bay FM provides its services free of charge as do all Lions Club members – and all items are donated by businesses or individuals for the radio auction.

You can view or bid on items on the auction website at www.galwaylionsclub.ie starting from 9am next Tuesday, December 3. You can also bid by phoning 091-353250 during the Galway Talks show on Friday, December 6, and the items will be sold throughout the show.

If you have an item to donate or sponsor, you can email auction@galwaylionsclub.ie or if you wish to make a monetary donation you can do so at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/GalwayLionsClubAuction.

Pictured: Launching this year’s Galway Lions Radio Auction were (from left) Mayor of Galway Cllr Peter Keane, GBFM’s John Morley, Galway Lions Club President Muireann Ryan, and Project Chair Tony Kavanagh.