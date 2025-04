This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New accessible facilities have been officially launched at Creggs Rugby Club.

The three facilities include an Adaptable Bike, a new ‘Changing Places’ facility and Sensory Room.

Ability West and Variety have partnered with the club on the projects, which will support people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Our reporter John Mulligan attended the launch in Creggs today to speak to those involved: