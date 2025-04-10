€17m for 2 innovative cancer and neonatal treatments with strong Galway involvement

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two innovative cancer and neonatal treatments with strong Galway involvement have been awarded 17 million euro in state funding

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said the technology will provide life-changing solutions for patients undergoing cancer treatment and for parents where the safety and well-being of their unborn child is paramount

The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training has been awarded just under 11 million euro for a first of its kind in-human study to treat infants with a type of brain damage

The three other partners on this project are Connemara’s Slainte HiTech Teoranta based in na Tulaigh , University College Cork and HAON Life Sciences.

The other project – LOTUS – has been awarded €6.4m for a technology breakthrough to enable At Home cancer care

The lead partner is Luminate Medical assisted by Gentian Health, University of Galway and Trinity College Dublin]