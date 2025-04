This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The EU Gender Equality Committee has passed a gender-based violence proposal put forward by local MEP Maria Walsh.

The Midlands North West MEP is calling for increased funding to address the growing threat of gender-based violence online.

The vote came as part of the committee’s work on the EU’s long-term budget, which will take effect after 2028.

Fine Gael MEP Walsh wants the EU to help address harmful algorithms on social media: