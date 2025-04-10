Army chaplain hugs teen charged with his attempted murder at Renmore Barracks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Army chaplain says he forgives a teenage schoolboy who pleaded guilty to his attempted murder in Renmore

Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed seven times at Renmore Barracks last August by a 16-year-old, who had been exposed to online radicalisation.

Fr Paul Murphy was leaving Renmore Barracks when the then 16-year-old accused approached his car.

The priest lowered the window and the accused started stabbing him in the arms.

A number soldiers rushed to help and fired warning shots before managing to overpower him.

The accused was arrested and told gardai he did it to protest ‘’the Irish Defence forces in Mali and all the stuff in Israel.’’

The court heard he had been watching violent content online involving ISIS which was suggestive of a radicalised mindset .

(It wasn’t a personal attack the court heard – and the priest just happened to the be the first person to come along and it could have happened to any member of the Defence Forces).

In a victim impact statement Fr Paul Murphy said he offered the accused forgiveness and hoped he would see the error of his ways.

As he did this – the accused said from the Dock ‘Im sorry’’.

Then in a move rarely seen in the Central Criminal Court the priest approached the teenager afterwards where they shook hands and hugged.

The boy who is now 17 was remanded in detention to be sentenced later this month.