  • Services

Services

Wheels turning slowly on plans for new ambulance base in Recess

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Wheels turning slowly on plans for new ambulance base in Recess
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The wheels are still turning on a long-sought ambulance base at Recess in Connemara – but far slower than they should be.

That was the consensus among local TDs as the matter was raised in the Dáil this week.

Deputy Catherine Connolly pointed out this campaign dates back to 2014, and it’s been a focal point for three general elections.

Planning permission was secured this time last year, but a shovel has yet to go into the ground.

That’s because the design team is finalising the detailed design, with a report to be submitted to the HSE in the coming weeks.

All going well, approval will then be sought to advertise for a contractor to carry out the works.

The Dáil’s heard people have, and continue to face, terrible and unacceptable wait times for ambulances.

Deputy John Connolly recalled a recent rugby match where a player was forced to wait 70 minutes after suffering an agonising knee injury.

As to when a contractor will be appointed, when building will start, and when the new base will be finished……

Minister Kieran O Donnell pledged to take the issue up with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill and revert with more clarity.

More like this:
no_space
GK Media named National Podcast Studio and Connacht Digital Agency of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGK Media has been named the National Podcast Studio o...

no_space
TG4's children's channel launches new series taking place at Wildlands in Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTG4's children's channel is launching a new adventure...

no_space
Young Inverin sisters qualify for global art competition on dream cars

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo young Inverin sisters 6-year-old Maja Matusik and...

no_space
New accessible facilities officially launched at Creggs RFC

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew accessible facilities have been officially launch...

no_space
Army chaplain hugs teen charged with his attempted murder at Renmore Barracks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Army chaplain says he forgives a teenage schoolboy...

no_space
€17m for 2 innovative cancer and neonatal treatments with strong Galway involvement

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo innovative cancer and neonatal treatments with st...

no_space
EU Committee passes Local MEP's gender-based violence proposal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe EU Gender Equality Committee has passed a gender-...

no_space
Funding for 11 community-led climate action projects in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM11 community-led climate action projects in Galway ci...

no_space
Two new Galway sites identified as potential for housing by LDA

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Land Development Agency has identified two new si...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up