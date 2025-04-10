Wheels turning slowly on plans for new ambulance base in Recess

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The wheels are still turning on a long-sought ambulance base at Recess in Connemara – but far slower than they should be.

That was the consensus among local TDs as the matter was raised in the Dáil this week.

Deputy Catherine Connolly pointed out this campaign dates back to 2014, and it’s been a focal point for three general elections.

Planning permission was secured this time last year, but a shovel has yet to go into the ground.

That’s because the design team is finalising the detailed design, with a report to be submitted to the HSE in the coming weeks.

All going well, approval will then be sought to advertise for a contractor to carry out the works.

The Dáil’s heard people have, and continue to face, terrible and unacceptable wait times for ambulances.

Deputy John Connolly recalled a recent rugby match where a player was forced to wait 70 minutes after suffering an agonising knee injury.

As to when a contractor will be appointed, when building will start, and when the new base will be finished……

Minister Kieran O Donnell pledged to take the issue up with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill and revert with more clarity.