Young Inverin sisters qualify for global art competition on dream cars

Two young Inverin sisters 6-year-old Maja Matusik and her sister 9-year-old Jagoda have won in two categories of the Toyota Ireland’s Dream Car art contest

They were selected out of hundreds of entries and will now progress to the global phase of the competition along with 7 other Irish winners where finalists will compete for a grand prize of 5,000 dollars

An additional 10,000 dollars will be awarded to the ultimate winner’s school to support educational resources.

Maja Matusik was awarded first place in the under 7’s category with her entry ‘The Invisible Car’ that can drive at high speeds and disappear at the press of a button.

Jagoda was placed second in the category for 8-11-year-olds with her space-age entry ‘My Flying Neon Car’ which is powered by four jet engines