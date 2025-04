This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

TG4’s children’s channel is launching a new adventure series taking place at Wildlands in Moycullen

The first episode airs on Monday week April 21, on Cúla4

‘Zón 62’ is an escape room format where teams of four have to solve puzzles, crack codes and gather six special cogs hidden throughout the zone

It’s also been confirmed that a second series is already in pre-production