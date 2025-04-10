Funding for 11 community-led climate action projects in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

11 community-led climate action projects in Galway city and county are to receive funding

€60,000 has been awarded to local community groups to support and encourage climate action

It’s part of a half a million euro national initiative called the ‘Climate Actions Work Engagement Fund’

Meelick Eyrecourt GAA and The Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geo Park will receive €10,000 each

Kinvara and District Sustainable Energy Community is to get 7,500 euro while five groups will get 5,000 euro each – Baillinderreen Community Centre, Burrenbeo Trust, CELT, Galway Volunteer Centre and Westside Resource Centre

Getting 2,500 euro are Brigit’s Garden, Croí na Gaillimhe and Galway Energy Co-operative