Software company hosts Volunteering Recognition Day with Junior Achievement Ireland

A leading developer of mathematical computing software with offices in Galway, held its Volunteering Recognition Event with Junior Achievement Ireland after a successful year of working with the local community.

This recognition event at MathWorks highlights the company’s commitment to fostering educational and technological growth within the community.

In all, 24 MathWorks volunteers worked with 425 students across the West of Ireland, delivering educational programmes with focuses on a range of topics from STEAM to Sustainability.

Staff at MathWorks also took part in an onsite Mock Interview at the offices in Galway city centre where Transition Year students from Coláiste an Eachreidh had the opportunity to hone their interview skills in a real-life company.

“The day was valuable to students’ development and one of the dominant learning events of the year,” said teacher, Áine Clancy, afterwards.

MathWorks ISR Dom Duignan described it as ‘a privilege to share my professional and personal insights with the students, whose active participation and enthusiasm were inspiring’.

“The strong rapport between the teachers and their students was evident, and it was clear how well-prepared everyone was for the day,” he said.

“This was particularly noticeable in the insightful questions they asked during the presentations and the confidence they displayed during their mock interviews. They are talented students with many achievements already under their belts.”

Junior Achievement extends its heartful gratitude to MathWorks employees, particularly Richard Haxby and Marcel Muller, for their continued support of Junior Achievement Ireland.

Pictured at MathWorks were (from left) Síomha McGarry from JAI, Valerie Huguet, Imelda Fallon, Eileen Launtenbach, Katie McManamon, Sonsoles Pico Gil, Denis McGrath, Tina Rosanna Dispoto, Marcel Muller, Trine Garnes, Richard Haxby, and Mounzer Saleh.