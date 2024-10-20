Siblings show that sporting teamwork is very much a family affair

What do three unrelated families in three different corners of Galway have in common? All three families have multiple sons who all have featured for Corinthians and continue to do so not only for their club but in some cases Connacht and even Ireland.

The families are the Flynns of Lackagh, the Walshs of Moycullen and the O’Braonáins of Indreabhán. Each family has four boys who have served the club well in their still-young rugby careers.

All four of the Flynn brothers – Jonathan (21), Max (19), Ruben (16), and Julian (15) – have been involved with Corinthians since a young age, with Jonathan and Max representing Connacht and Ireland at underage.

Max featured with Ireland at the U-20 World Cup this year, playing an important part in the team making the semi-final and eventually finishing fourth.

Jonathan had featured with the Connacht Academy but having suffered injuries and with a passion to work in the family business, returned to training this year with the Corinthians senior team who are currently top of Division 2A of the All-Ireland League.

The younger brothers, Ruben and Julian, have also excelled in the game and are names to look out for. Ruben was part of the Connacht U-18 squad this summer; while Julian is a current member of the Roscrea Junior Cup Squad.

The Walsh brothers have already made their bow on the international scene: Bryan (19) has played for Ireland at underage and is currently starring with the Corinthians senior team; while Sean (18) featured with the Irish Schools squad which recently toured South Africa, impressing many with his style and skill on a tour that saw them beat England and Georgia and lose narrowly to the hosts.

Dara (16) and David (14) also have many of the attributes shown by their older brothers with Dara currently part of the Irish National Talent (NTS) programme as well as playing for Connacht underage. David suffered a long-term injury last year but has returned with to action and is currently part of a Corinthians U-15 Squad that could go a long way this season.

The O’Braonáins of Indreabhán have an incredible story. Their father, Greg, is originally from the United States who came over to learn Irish, and in doing so also met and married Caitlin who came from Inverin. They settled in Galway, with all of their children born here, and the USA connection has seen second oldest Seaghan (19) featuring with the US U-20 squad. Seaghan is 19, four years younger than the oldest,

His older brother, Domhnall (23) took some time away from the game but has returned and now plays with Corinthians Seconds. The third eldest is Ferdia, who already in his young career has played with Ireland at U-18 level and will be involved at international level later this month as part of the squad called together for a training camp.

The youngest is Cormac who at just 15 is already showing great leadership qualities with the Corinthians U-15s and is a player to watch for the future. There is also a well-known sister in the family in Fódhla who has played for Connacht and is currently on a rugby scholarship in the US.

While the players are well known, their father Greg has also contributed greatly to the Corinthian cause, his grey van well known for transporting players from all over the west of Galway City to games and training throughout the province and on occasion even further.

All three families are wonderful examples of what is important to a club and all three have been incredible supporters of Corinthians RFC. The future is very bright for these young men, and it also shows a very exciting future for the club, province and possibly country with the contribution all of them have made.

Pictured: Band of Corinthian Brothers…the Flynns, Walshs and O’Braonáin brothers have all featured for Corinthians (from left) Bryan, Sean, Dara and David Walsh, Cormac, Domhnall, Ferdia and Seaghàn O’Braonain and Reuben, Julian, Max and Jonathan Flynn.