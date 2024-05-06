  • Services

Services

Senator calls for immediate action from Minister on Renewable Energy

Published:

Senator calls for immediate action from Minister on Renewable Energy
Share story:

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers has called for immediate action to harness the potential of Ireland’s Atlantic winds regarding renewable energy.

Speaking following a weekend of canvassing for the European Elections in Galway and Mayo, Senator Chambers challenged the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan to prioritise the national interest by releasing the reins she says is stubbornly keeping on perhaps the biggest opportunity in the history of the State, floating offshore wind off the west coast.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Ms Chambers said that Minister Ryan is not alone in refusing to pull the trigger on the starting gun that would transform Ireland into a global renewable energy giant, delivering its greatest economic dividend in the process, he is now seeking to confuse the issue and undermining investor interest in Ireland in the process.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Senator Chambers said that the West Coast is missing out on the opportunity.

The post Senator calls for immediate action from Minister on Renewable Energy appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council confirms that work has commenced on Headford Transport and Community Plan

Galway County Council have confirmed to Councillor Mary Hoade that Systra has now commenced work ...

no_space
Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall

The announcement that contract documents have gone up on e-tenders for the refurbishment of Lough...

no_space
10 month old Galway Baby is honoured at 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards

A baby from Galway has been honoured at the 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards Sorcha-Rós Nic...

no_space
New research shows alarming e-waste disposal trends in Galway

Research revealed this weekend shows that one in eight people continues to dump small electrical ...

no_space
Sailor rescued from capsized boat

A sailor clinging to the upturned hull of his sailing boat in Clifden Bay had to be rescued by th...

no_space
Croí highlights need for national cardiac strategy

Croí, the Galway-based heart and stroke charity, has called for the urgent implementation of a ne...

no_space
Galway student in a class of her own at SciFest!

A Galway student has taken home the top prize at SciFest@TUS Athlone, one of Ireland’s largest re...

no_space
Updated Traffic Information For Connacht Senior Football Final

Gardai have issued an updated traffic plan ahead of this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Footba...

no_space
Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition

A Student from High Cross College Tuam made it to the final of the National Grainne O’Neill...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up