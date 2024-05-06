Senator calls for immediate action from Minister on Renewable Energy

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers has called for immediate action to harness the potential of Ireland’s Atlantic winds regarding renewable energy.

Speaking following a weekend of canvassing for the European Elections in Galway and Mayo, Senator Chambers challenged the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan to prioritise the national interest by releasing the reins she says is stubbornly keeping on perhaps the biggest opportunity in the history of the State, floating offshore wind off the west coast.





Ms Chambers said that Minister Ryan is not alone in refusing to pull the trigger on the starting gun that would transform Ireland into a global renewable energy giant, delivering its greatest economic dividend in the process, he is now seeking to confuse the issue and undermining investor interest in Ireland in the process.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Senator Chambers said that the West Coast is missing out on the opportunity.

