School begins new chapter in its long story

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 4 minutes read
Minister for Education Norma Foley has officially opened the state-of-the-art new buildings at Craughwell National School, marking a significant milestone in the school’s 180-year history.
The event was a momentous occasion for with Minister Foley welcomed warmly by Principal Claire Urqhart.
Present for the celebrations along with Bishop Emeritus Brendan Kelly with parish priest Fr Barry Horan, past and present teachers, parents, students, members of the Board of Management, gardaí and the local community.
Bishop Kelly was standing in for the Patron, Bishop Michael Dignan who was unavailable – and he spoke directly to the pupils and told them they were to be our future on whom we will soon depend.
The Bishop’s presence brought to mind the distinguished connection that the Kelly family has with the school; his father. Seán, was Principal from 1948 to 1981 and his mother, Annie, also taught in the school.
He himself is a past pupil, and his brother, Pat, is also a former Principal of the school and is currently the Chairperson of the Board of Management.
The new facilities, which include modern classrooms, upgraded sports and recreation areas, and enhanced special education resources, are designed to support the growing student body and meet the needs of 21st-century education.
The development reflects the school’s commitment to providing a high-quality learning environment for its pupils and fostering academic and personal growth.
Speaking at the opening, former bishop and past student Brendan Kelly, spoke of his love for Craughwell and the importance of diversity and a welcoming community spirit.
Principal Claire Urquhart expressed her gratitude to all those who played a part in making the project a reality – and she offered thanks to the Minister for funding.
“Not only our wonderful school but some wonderful initiatives that have greatly improved the educational journey of our children such as Creative Clusters, language programmes, new maths curriculum supports, STEM grants, and the soon to be released Cinéaltas (anti-bullying) initiative,” she said.
But the principal did not miss the opportunity to ask for a little more.
“Our wish list would be to see reduced pupil teacher ratio, threadbare astro turf surface replacement, an outdoor space for our ASD classes, an indoor OT area and last but not least a little pay increase for our hard-working staff!” she said.
Minister Foley commended the school staff and student body for their fabulous welcome and she was brave enough to ask for questions from the senior classes.
The children promptly took the opportunity to ask if she agrees with President Michael D Higgins’ proposed homework ban.
While her own position remains in contrast to the president, she made the unilateral decision to waive homework for the day in Craughwell, to an appreciative crowd.
The opening ceremony also included choir performances and traditional Irish music, showcasing the talent and spirit of the students.
Guests were given tours of the new facilities, with teachers and staff on hand to highlight the many features designed to enhance the learning experience. The Parents’ Association were on hand to keep the sandwiches and cups of tea flowing.
The completion of the new buildings represents a collaborative effort between the school, the Department of Education, builders Coolsivna, The Office of Public Works and the local community.
It will ensure that Craughwell National School continues to serve as a centre of excellence in education for many years to come.
Craughwell NS was originally opened on the main street of the village on August 26 1850 when the Principal was Patrick Gilligan. He and his wife Mary had been teaching in a school built by themselves in 1843.
In 1934 the old school was renovated and refurbished and boys and girls amalgamated under one principal in 1956.
The school received much needed modernisation including running water, toilets and cloakrooms in 1963 – and a completely new school opened on the current site in 1987.
Pictured: Minister Nora Foley cuts the ribbon on the new facilities at Craughwell NS, watched by among others Bishop Emeritus of Galway Brendan Kelly, School Principal Claire Urquhart and Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr Albert Dolan.
