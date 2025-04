This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five city-based restaurants have been nominated in the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

Xian Street Food is up for Best Chinese, while Kawa Fusion is nominated for Best Thai food.

Handsome Burger and Smashbird are both shortlisted in the Best Burger & American category.

And Benny’s is in with a chance of being crowned the Best Chicken.

Voting is now open at DeliverooRestaurantAwards.com, with winners to be announced at the end of May.