8 thousand appointments cancelled at Galway's public hospitals last year

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost 8 thousand appointments were cancelled at Galway’s public hospitals last year.

6,882 were cancelled at UHG or Merlin Park, while a further 1,746 were cancelled at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

In both cases, it represents an increase of around ten percent on figures for 2023.

Nationally, almost 300 thousand appointments were cancelled last year – an increase of more than 5 percent.

The figures were released to the Aontu Party – and leader Peadar Toibin says cancellations have knock-on effects throughout the health service:

