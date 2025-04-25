UG societies take four major wins at national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four societies at University of Galway have taken major wins at the Board of Irish College Societies National Awards.

With these latest wins, UG continues to hold the record for the most wins in the country at 85.

University of Galway took home four awards in the following categories.

The Best Civic or Charity Society award went to the Palestinian Solidarity Society for their powerful activism.

Compsoc – or Computer Society – took home the Best Intervarsity award for a cybersecurity ‘Capture the Flag’ competition.

Kornelia Zach, from Dramsoc, was named the Best Fresher for her leadership and contribution to theatre.

And the newly established University of Galway Horror Society took the crown in the Best Poster category.