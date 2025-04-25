  • Services

Killary Fjord eatery Misunderstood Heron claims it's been "shot down" by County Council

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s fury on social media at the news that a popular eatery at Killary Fjord has seemingly been ordered to close down.

In a post, The Misunderstood Heron claims it’s been “shot down” by Galway County Council.

Sharing the message, the owners of Misunderstood Heron say after 8 years of blood, sweat, and tears, they find themselves selves “shot down” by the planning department.

They say it’s “goodbye” to eight jobs, but they’ll continue in catering, events, and pop-ups.

And the reactions on social media have been pouring in like an ocean – and the tide is only going one way.

Galway County Council is being slammed as being out of touch, clueless, attempting to ruin the area, moronic, and in many cases, in far stronger terms.

But many will be asking what happened, and what exactly has Galway County Council done?

It appears no planning permission was ever sought or obtained for the Misunderstood Heron, described by the owners as a container cafe.

That would mean it’s an unauthorised development and they could be ordered to remove it.

 

Photo – Facebook/Misunderstood Heron

