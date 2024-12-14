Scholarship allows Kinvara native to return to education after life working at sea

A Galway man who went to college as a mature student after spending much of his working at sea has now graduated with a science degree – thanks to a scholarship that allowed him to change his life’s direction.

Owen Thomas O’Connell from Kinvara was recently awarded a Uversity graduation certificate at a special ceremony at the Royal College of Surgeons, to celebrate their third-level academic achievements.

Uversity is a registered Charity providing scholarships for mature students, from less advantaged backgrounds, to pursue their dreams of achieving a bachelor’s degree in approved colleges and universities across the island of Ireland.

This year, 22 students were awarded graduation certificates upon completion of their bachelor’s degrees. The project is sponsored by businessman Dermot Desmond.

There are two levels of financial support available, depending on whether the scholarship recipient has dependent children.

Those without dependent children will receive €5,000 per annum for their degree, while those with dependent children are awarded €7,000 per annum.

Owen graduated from Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Galway with a Bachelor of Science, Applied Freshwater & Marine Biology degree.

Having spent most of his life working at sea, Owen decided to make the big decision to start college for the first time in 2021.

After starting the degree course, Owen had the opportunity to work with Ireland’s Marine Institute and take research training trips on the RV Tom Crean.

In his final semester of college, he received an offer of a six-month contract working full-time for the Inshore Fisheries Department of the Marine Institute.

Uversity Scholarships are awarded based on an online written application, successful interview process and on demonstrated financial need. Recipients can choose to pursue a bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Uversity has been awarding third level scholarships to adult learners since 2018 and has awarded over 270 scholarships to date. A high percentage have subsequently graduated with first class honours degrees.

Perspective students from all 32 counties are invited to apply and 54 scholarships were awarded for the 2024/25 academic year.

Uversity Sponsor, Dermot Desmond said he has always been a firm believer in the power of education; ‘the good it does both for an individual and the community as a whole’.

“It is heartening to see the commitment of our Uversity Scholars to their studies, and it’s a memorable achievement for the 22 graduates from across the island of Ireland. They should be extremely proud of themselves and their hard work,” he said.

In 2019 Uversity was awarded Income Disregard status by the Department of Social Protection.

For further information, please visit www.uversity.org to learn more about the Uversity Scholarship Programme, including how to apply. The next application window opens in early 2025.

Pictured: Uversity Sponsor Dermot Desmond and Chairman Michael Horgan present Owen O’Connell with a Uversity graduation certificate at a special ceremony at the Royal College of Surgeons.