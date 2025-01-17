Sax centre stage as Jess and ICO go From Bach to Bowie

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is turning the spotlight on the saxophone in the first concert of its 2025 season, From Bach to Bowie which will be in Galway’s Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, February 6, as part of a three-venue tour of the country.

From Bach to Bowie will be performed by the ICO and English musician Jess Gillam who has forged an amazing career since becoming the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician. Still in her twenties, she has won a Classical Brit award, has hosted her own show on BBC Radio 3 – This Classical Life – and has appeared at the BBC Proms, firstly as their youngest-ever soloist and more recently as a presenter. She was also awarded an MBE for services to music.

From Bach to Bowie is an eclectic showcase that demonstrates Gillam’s versatility on saxophone as she and the ICO, under its leader Katherine Hunka, bring audiences on a voyage of discovery.

Music will feature Mendelssohn’s youthful String Symphony No. 2 as the ICO revel in the composer’s sense of joy in making music. The audience will also experience the energetic tug-of-war between orchestra and saxophone in Bach’s Concerto in A Minor, as Gillam leads the orchestra. And they will perform David Heath’s The Celtic, which highlights the saxophone’s singing quality.

Things will slow a little then as the ICO perform Elaine Agnew’s atmospheric Twilight. evoking a time of meditation after sunset and before sunrise.

Meanwhile, Jess’s rendition of Boulanger’s Cantique will capture the image of stars in the night sky, while she will stretch the saxophone into the stratosphere with Bowie’s iconic Life on Mars.

She will also perform John Harle’s nostalgic and wild Rant, a traditional British folk dance, dedicated to her and her saxophone.

From Bach to Bowie with Jess Gillam and the Irish Chamber Orchestra will be at the Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, February 6, at 8pm with tickets ranging from €5 to €30. They’re available at tht.ie, by phone on 091-569777 or at the box office.

Pictured: Jess Gillam has won an array of awards for her playing and presents her own classical programme on BBC.