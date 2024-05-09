Saw Docs go back to the future!

Published:
-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
There will be a familiar face back in the ranks of the Saw Doctors when they band plays a one-off warm-up concert in Kilconly at the end of the month ahead of their major tour of Europe and the US.
Because former member Pearse Doherty will play his first gig with The Saw Doctors in 22 years at the Venue in Kilconly on Wednesday, May 29.
Earlier this year Pearse re-joined the Saw Doctors on bass guitar, wooden flute and penny whistle – and long-time fans can look forward to hearing Pearse sing his trademark song ‘Where’s The Party’.
The gig at the Venue in Kilconly is a final run-out prior to their European and US summer tour which kicks off in Munich on June 8 and includes outdoor shows in New York at Central Park, Dublin at Fairview Park and Belfast’s Custom House Square.
The band play fifteen concerts during their three-month summer tour with gigs scheduled in Brussels, Cologne, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Glasgow, Devon – as well as two sold-out shows in the Heineken Big Top on July 27 and 28 as part of the Galway International Arts Festival.
The Saw Doctors will also release a new single ‘Man in the Moon’ on Friday, May 24, via Spotify and the streaming platforms.
Caption: As they were…Davy Carton, Leo Moran and Pearse Doherty.
