Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievements Awards.

This year, the university’s Students Union nominees were shortlisted for 21 awards – winning five overall.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Latisha McCrudden was named Access Champion of the Year, Postgraduate Champion was Chris Stewart, and Caoimhe Looney took the award for Individual Contribution to Student Media.

Meanwhile, the Students Union was named the Charity Champion of the Year, while Galway Pulse won Student Media Outlet of the Year.

The post UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.