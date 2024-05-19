Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an understanding of the concept of morality at all.
That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who’s reacting to a new report from the European Ombudsman.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly said the report described the EU as having built a garden, and everything outside that garden is designated as jungle.
She further noted the EU reaction to the drowing of 600 migrants last year when a single boat capsized near Greece was “a shrug of the shoulders”.
Deputy Connolly also took aim at the EU stance on Israel – and argued the it has lost it’s moral compass.
The post Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards
Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievement...
Galway County and City Councils confirm Candidates for 2024 Local Elections
Galway County and City Councils have confirmed the number of candidates running in the 2024 Local...
Portumna chosen as one of four locations for unique music stream series
Portumna Castle is one of the four iconic locations for a new music series to be livestreamed acr...
House building costs spiral to whole new high
It costs Galway County Council €345,000 to construct a three-bedroom local authority house in a r...
Galway hosts loads of events across county to mark Biodiversity Week
Galway is set for a packed week to mark Ireland’s biodiversity and natural heritage – with events...
Frustration over “red tape” stunting rollout of electric vehicle charge points across Connemara
There’s immense frustration in Connemara over the continued lack of electric vehicle charge...
Man in his fifties missing from Gort found safe and well
A man in his fifties missing from Gort has been found safe and well. 56-year-old PJ Reilly had be...
Curtain comes down on DADS Faith Healer
The curtain came down on Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society’s award-winning production ‘Faith Heale...
Crowds descend on Kiltulla & District Vintage Club’s annual extravaganza
The skies were sunny as the crowds gathered for the recent Kiltulla & District Vintage Show –...