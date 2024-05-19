Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass”

The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an understanding of the concept of morality at all.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who’s reacting to a new report from the European Ombudsman.





Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly said the report described the EU as having built a garden, and everything outside that garden is designated as jungle.

She further noted the EU reaction to the drowing of 600 migrants last year when a single boat capsized near Greece was “a shrug of the shoulders”.

Deputy Connolly also took aim at the EU stance on Israel – and argued the it has lost it’s moral compass.

