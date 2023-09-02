Saolta warns patients of delays for treatment at Emergency Dept

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
Major overcrowding at University Hospital Galway continued this week with yet more patients with Covid-19 continuing to add to the pressure for beds.
After initially calming down on Monday, when there 36 patients were recorded on trolleys, significant overcrowding returned by Tuesday when 54 patients were left waiting for admission to a ward.
There were 34 on trolleys on Friday, down from a high of 64 and 59 on Wednesday and Thursday. That Wednesday there were 201 people recorded at the facility – among the highest numbers presenting to the temporary Emergency Department (ED).
On Tuesday of last week, there were 53 patients counted by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO).
On Tuesday there were 20 patients with Covid-19 recorded at the hospital, that was up from 16 last week, with two wards affected by the virus.
Last week the Saolta hospital group urged people to consider alternatives for non-emergency care due to the numbers attending the Emergency Department.
“Many of them were very sick and needed to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and many patients are experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed.”
The hospital said it was dealing with significant increase in Covid-19 presentations and admissions.
“We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority.”
