Russell’s brace helps United close the gap

Galway United 3

Peamount United 1

By Mike Rafferty

WITH three games in hand on Women’s National League leaders Athlone Town and 12 points in arrears of the table toppers, Galway United have a bit of a chase on to get back into the title race, but on Saturday at Eamonn Deacy Park ,they moved a step closer with a convincing win over the defending champions.

Two early goals by Julie-Ann Russell set them on a comfortable path and her efforts were complimented by the finish of Emma Doherty who got her first goal for United on the resumption. It was a contest the home side generally controlled and while they did enjoy some post All-Island Cup winning celebrations last week, this was never going to overshadow a league title challenge.

United manager Phil Trill made three changers to the selection that saw off Shamrock Rovers on penalties in that final success as Aoibheann Costello, Lucy Grant and Emma Doherty all came into the starting team, with Therese Kinnevey, Eve Dossen and Rola Olusola dropping out.

Driven from the confidence gained by winning the first trophy of the season, Galway United took early command of proceedings and were rewarded with the lead goal on 11 minutes.

Most people are aware of the workrate and ability of Julie-Ann Russell and the confidence she brings to the side and it looks like her new striking partner Emma Doherty has some of the same characteristics. They combined to put pressure on the Peamount defence for the opener on 11 minutes.

As two defenders tried to exchange passes on the edge of their own area, Doherty challenged for possession and the breaking ball was rapidly picked up by Russell and the international striker rounded ‘keeper Reid Burke before firing into an empty net.

Pictured: Galway United Julie-Ann Russell who was twice on target in their Women’s National League home win over Peamount United.