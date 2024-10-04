Runner’s quest to honour dad

A North Galway woman is tackling the Galway Bay Half Marathon this weekend to raise funds for those with Acquired Brain Injury – after seeing her dad battle back from serious illness.

Aisling Loftus from Moylough wants to raise funds for a community rehabilitative service for people with ABI – after her dad Tony was helped on his road to recovery by Quest Brain Injury Service.

She admits she was unfamiliar with Quest’s services until February of last year.

“My dad, Tony Loftus, spent ten weeks in Beaumont Hospital after having four brain surgeries,” she says.

“Following his discharge, Dad has spent time every week in Quest. Thankfully, because of the services Quest provides, Dad is well on his journey to recovery,” she added.

Quest Brain Injury Service – part of NLN Galway and funded by the HSE West – offers free, community-based rehabilitation programmes to survivors of ABI, and their families.

For over two decades, the service has provided life-enhancing support to hundreds of people across Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon, both within the centre at Liosbán Business Park, and through an outreach service.

“Quest has helped my family through this difficult time and to show our appreciation, I have decided to fundraise for this wonderful service by running the Galway Bay Half Marathon this Saturday,” said Aisling.

“We would greatly appreciate any donations made. All funds will go to Quest Brain Injury Services, where they can continue to help families like ours.”

Quest instructor Ciara Hennigan explained the diverse programmes offered in Quest.

“These include brain injury education, memory and general cognitive skills, attention and concentration, daily living skills, literacy and numeracy, computers, and psychological support,” she says.

“We offer the expertise of our multi-disciplinary team including Life Skills an IT instructor, as well as a Counsellor, Occupational Therapist, and Neuropsychologist, providing vocational, learning, and outreach supports.”

Ciara says that survivors of ABI often make a good physical recovery but they also find themselves left with residual, more subtle, secondary deficits.

“These are referred to as the ‘hidden disabilities’, which may include personality changes, memory deficits, impaired thinking, fatigue issues, or simply feeling less able than before,” she says.

“This often results in people becoming isolated or withdrawn, as a result of not knowing how best to deal with the difficulties arising.

“Our aim is to empower people on their pathway towards recovery, supporting them to rebuild their capacity for making independent and informed choices, and exploring support networks and opportunities within the local community,” she added.

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser, see www.idonate.ie/event/galwayhalfmarathon2024.

Pictured: Aisling Loftus and her father Tony. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.