Roscommon- Galway TD says more planning needed for electric bus pilot scheme following new issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Roscommon- Galway TD says more planning was needed on a national electric bus pilot scheme before its launch.

It follows a recently published report outlining new issues such as heating systems slowing the buses down in cold weather – and operational inefficiencies.

TD Michael Fitzmaurice first raised these concerns in January of this year, saying these flaws were ‘avoidable.’

Deputy Fitzmaurice also says more options should have been discussed beforehand: