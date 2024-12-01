  • Services

Roscommon/Galway: Kerrane and Daly set to take final two seats after Murphy elimination

Roscommon/Galway: Kerrane and Daly set to take final two seats after Murphy elimination
The elimination of Eugene Murphy has further clarified the destination of the three seats in Roscommon/Galway – with Clare Kerrane set to join Michael Fitzmaurice in returning to the new Dáil, and Martin Daly to complete the ticket.

The Ballygar GP is around 1,700 votes clear of the only other candidate left, Ballinasloe Senator Aisling Dolan. So the next count looks set to be the last at the Hyde Centre.

 

Count 6

Quota 10,283

Claire Kerrane (SF) (+220) 9,551

Martin Daly (FF) (+362) 8,372

Aisling Dolan (FG) (+1,397) 6,625

Eugene Murphy (Ind) (+338) 5,779

Nobody elected. Murphy eliminated

Caption: Old and new…Martin Daly and Michael Fitzmaurice. Photo: Gerry Stronge.

For more, read this week's Connacht Tribune:

