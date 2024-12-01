Roscommon/Galway: Kerrane and Daly set to take final two seats after Murphy elimination

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 1 minutes read
The elimination of Eugene Murphy has further clarified the destination of the three seats in Roscommon/Galway – with Clare Kerrane set to join Michael Fitzmaurice in returning to the new Dáil, and Martin Daly to complete the ticket.
The Ballygar GP is around 1,700 votes clear of the only other candidate left, Ballinasloe Senator Aisling Dolan. So the next count looks set to be the last at the Hyde Centre.
Count 6
Quota 10,283
Claire Kerrane (SF) (+220) 9,551
Martin Daly (FF) (+362) 8,372
Aisling Dolan (FG) (+1,397) 6,625
Eugene Murphy (Ind) (+338) 5,779
Nobody elected. Murphy eliminated
Caption: Old and new…Martin Daly and Michael Fitzmaurice. Photo: Gerry Stronge.
