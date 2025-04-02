Walking protests in four areas of Connemara's R336 in next hour over 'lethal' road conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Walking protests are to take place along four areas of Connemara’s R336 in the next hour over ‘lethal’ traffic conditions

Residents say that if nothing is done by Galway County Council to improve safety on the road, they will ‘take further action which will escalate in scale and disruption’.

Between 8 and 8:45, parents, teachers and pupils will take to the road at Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin.

We’ll have reporters on location and we’ll bring you updates