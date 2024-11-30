Roscommon/Galway: Fitzmaurice to comfortably top the poll

Poll-topper Michael Fitzmaurice is set to repeat his achievement this time out in Roscommon/Galway – with over 10,000 first preferences based on a tally of 84 per cent of the boxes.

The Galway man is comfortably ahead of fellow TD, Sinn Féin’s Clare Kerrane, who is closing in on 7,000 votes with 104 out of 124 boxes tallied.

The battle remains for the third seat, with Dr Martin Daly currently holding that spot with 6,500 first preferences, ahead of Senator Aisling Dolan with just under 4,400.

Senator Eugene Murphy – running as an Independent after being left off the Fianna Fáil ticket – is a further 1,000 votes behind Senator Dolan. So the last seat looks like a battle between two Galway candidates, with the odds still favouring the Ballygar GP.

Keep up to date with all of the latest election news on connachttribune.ie.

Roscommon/Galway Tally

104 out of 124 boxes tallied (84%open)

Beirne (NP):168

Corcoráin (AON):664

Daly (FF):6,500

Daly-Finn (FG):1,673

Dolan (FG):4,366

Fitzmaurice (II):10,011

Kerrane (SF):6,912

Mannion (PBP):710

Murphy (NP):3,372

O Connor (GP):364

Sweeney (TIP): 179

Caption: Michael Fitzmaurice…set to top the poll.