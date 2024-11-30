Roscommon/Galway: Dolan dominates the Galway boxes

A breakdown of the votes as collated by the tallies shows that Senator Aisling Dolan took the lion’s share of the Galway votes in the Roscommon/Galway constituency.

The Fine Gael candidate was late to the race after replacing the late Cllr John Naughten, who had narrowly defeated her at the party convention.

She won eight of the nine boxes in Ballinasloe town as well as Clontuskert and Killure, and also took top spot in five boxes in South Roscommon.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice was the next top Galway vote-getter with five Galway boxes, taking a massive share of the vote in his hometown of Glinsk, Williamstown, Ballymoe and Ahascragh – together with 46 boxes in Co Roscommon.

Ballygar GP for the last 30 years, Martin Daly won the two boxes in hometown and one in Castlefrench and took top spot in 13 of the Co Roscommon boxes.

He is well-established in Roscommon having been the Roscommon County football team doctor for the last 20 years. His sister also has a GP practice in Castlereagh.

Ballaghdereen native Claire Kerrane polled very well in Ballinasloe town where she has a full-time constituency office, winning one out of the nine boxes there as well as 22 boxes in Co Roscommon.

In the Roscommon/Galway Constituency, which has registered electorate of approximately 70,000 voters, the army of counts people are currently preparing for a first count of the 124 boxes and one postal box.

Caption: Aisling Dolan.

