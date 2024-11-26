Robot Olympiad Awards honour pioneering teacher ahead of his time on coding

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 4 minutes read
The next generation of super coders and robotic experts displayed their considerable talents, vying for prizes at an event held to honour a much-loved pioneering teacher who was to the forefront of that coding revolution.
The students from schools across the county were participating in the third Irish World Robot Olympiad last Saturday hosted by the Camden Education Trust.
The Olympiad saw teams of young engineers compete in various challenges, demonstrating their skills in robotics, coding, and problem-solving.
The winners of over the various categories were announced at a ceremony, with trophies and medals presented to teams from Milltown NS, Clontuskert NS and Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh – before the overall winner was announced as the Dec Tec team from Milltown NS.
The event was held in honour of Pat Howley, a visionary educator and mathematics teacher who introduced coding to generations of students at St. Mary’s College Galway.
‘We were delighted to have organized the event to honour the inspiring career of Pat Howley,” said Nuala Dalton, Chair of the Camden Education Trust.
“Pat’s passion for technology and education has inspired countless students, and this event was a testament to his enduring legacy,” she added.
The event was attended by Pat and his wife Mary, herself a dedicated educator who served as principal of Oranmore Boys School, along with their family, friends, and former colleagues.
And Nuala also paid tribute to Mary’s enormous contribution to education in Galway.
“As a class teacher, Mary always spoke about ‘her boys’. She was totally committed to them, extending her efforts well beyond school hours,” she said.
“When Mary became principal, every young boy in that school became ‘one of her boys’. She enthused, encouraged, and supported so many students that Mary’s legacy continues to inspire young people and parents at the school in Oranmore.
“For many years, I have been a member of the Galway Education Centre. Mary has volunteered on the committee for over 20 years.
“I know firsthand the huge commitment this represents, as the Education Centre wasn’t always housed in this wonderful building. It is because of the commitment of dedicated teachers like Mary that we have this fabulous facility today,” she said.
Pat and Mary’s two daughters, Brega and Mary Freda, and grandchildren, Mary and Niamh, were also in attendance – along with Pat’s brothers Tommie and Michael.
Mary Howley spoke on behalf of Pat, her husband of 55 years who taught Leaving Cert Honours maths and computers in St. Marys College.
“I recall in the 1980’s he and a friend were writing a computer programme – they were an hour writing the programme and full of excitement announced they could print out my name 100 times. I wasn’t impressed and told them I could write my name out 200 times in that length of time,” she said.
“The friend went on to set up a computer company and within a few short years sold it on for millions. Pat went on to teach computers in St Mary’s and loved it! Needless to say he didn’t make millions, but he had an exceptional brain for maths and computers and loved his job in St Mary’s. It was an extension to our family,” she added.
The head of the judging panel Bartley Fannin – former Principal of St Mary’s and a former teaching colleague of Pat Howley’s – paid tribute to the students who made the finals.
“The standard was very high, which made it very difficult to choose clear winners. They should all be proud of their efforts and achievements,” he said.
The Camden Education Trust expressed their gratitude to all participants, teachers, parents, and judges for making the event a resounding success.
Pictured: Overall winners Clodagh Molloy, Eabha Glynn, and Daniel McHugh from Milltown National School at the Pat Howley World Robot Olympiad held in the Galway Education Centre and organised by Camden Education. Photos: Andrew Downes, xposure
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Cream of Galway’s young talent on display for capacity audience at county finals
The County Final of Scór na nÓg was held in Skehana Community Centre recently – and it was proof ...
TV presenter will turn on the lights – and charity offers Christmas gifts as well
All are invited to the Tree of Lights Celebration on the grounds of Galway Hospice on Sunday, Dec...
Boil Water Notice for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies, affect...
TY students in five Galway schools to receive Road Safety Education Training
TY students in five Galway schools are to receive Road Safety Education Training. Teachers who wi...
Uisce Éireann restores supply to affected areas of the city and Connemara
Uisce Éireann crews have repaired a major burst in Galway City and water is returning to customer...
Councillor demands Council take urgent action to prevent Clare River overflow causing further damage
Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington is calling for urgent action to be taken by the County Cou...
Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis seized Menlough in East Galway
Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis have been seized in Menlough in East Galway resulting in the...
Some elective procedures postponed as UHG battles vomiting bug outbreak and high numbers attending A&E
Some elective procedures for tomorrow have been postponed at UHG as the hospital battles a vomiti...
President Higgins presents Gold Gaisce medals to eight Galway young people
President Michael D Higgins has presented Gold Gaisce medals to eight young people from Galway at...