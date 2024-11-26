Robot Olympiad Awards honour pioneering teacher ahead of his time on coding

The next generation of super coders and robotic experts displayed their considerable talents, vying for prizes at an event held to honour a much-loved pioneering teacher who was to the forefront of that coding revolution.

The students from schools across the county were participating in the third Irish World Robot Olympiad last Saturday hosted by the Camden Education Trust.

The Olympiad saw teams of young engineers compete in various challenges, demonstrating their skills in robotics, coding, and problem-solving.

The winners of over the various categories were announced at a ceremony, with trophies and medals presented to teams from Milltown NS, Clontuskert NS and Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh – before the overall winner was announced as the Dec Tec team from Milltown NS.

The event was held in honour of Pat Howley, a visionary educator and mathematics teacher who introduced coding to generations of students at St. Mary’s College Galway.

‘We were delighted to have organized the event to honour the inspiring career of Pat Howley,” said Nuala Dalton, Chair of the Camden Education Trust.

“Pat’s passion for technology and education has inspired countless students, and this event was a testament to his enduring legacy,” she added.

The event was attended by Pat and his wife Mary, herself a dedicated educator who served as principal of Oranmore Boys School, along with their family, friends, and former colleagues.

And Nuala also paid tribute to Mary’s enormous contribution to education in Galway.

“As a class teacher, Mary always spoke about ‘her boys’. She was totally committed to them, extending her efforts well beyond school hours,” she said.

“When Mary became principal, every young boy in that school became ‘one of her boys’. She enthused, encouraged, and supported so many students that Mary’s legacy continues to inspire young people and parents at the school in Oranmore.

“For many years, I have been a member of the Galway Education Centre. Mary has volunteered on the committee for over 20 years.

“I know firsthand the huge commitment this represents, as the Education Centre wasn’t always housed in this wonderful building. It is because of the commitment of dedicated teachers like Mary that we have this fabulous facility today,” she said.

Pat and Mary’s two daughters, Brega and Mary Freda, and grandchildren, Mary and Niamh, were also in attendance – along with Pat’s brothers Tommie and Michael.

Mary Howley spoke on behalf of Pat, her husband of 55 years who taught Leaving Cert Honours maths and computers in St. Marys College.

“I recall in the 1980’s he and a friend were writing a computer programme – they were an hour writing the programme and full of excitement announced they could print out my name 100 times. I wasn’t impressed and told them I could write my name out 200 times in that length of time,” she said.

“The friend went on to set up a computer company and within a few short years sold it on for millions. Pat went on to teach computers in St Mary’s and loved it! Needless to say he didn’t make millions, but he had an exceptional brain for maths and computers and loved his job in St Mary’s. It was an extension to our family,” she added.

The head of the judging panel Bartley Fannin – former Principal of St Mary’s and a former teaching colleague of Pat Howley’s – paid tribute to the students who made the finals.

“The standard was very high, which made it very difficult to choose clear winners. They should all be proud of their efforts and achievements,” he said.

The Camden Education Trust expressed their gratitude to all participants, teachers, parents, and judges for making the event a resounding success.

Pictured: Overall winners Clodagh Molloy, Eabha Glynn, and Daniel McHugh from Milltown National School at the Pat Howley World Robot Olympiad held in the Galway Education Centre and organised by Camden Education. Photos: Andrew Downes, xposure