New Galway City Heritage Plan launched to cover next five years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council has launched it’s new city heritage plan to cover the period 2025-2030.

It sets out the overall framework for identifying, raising awareness of and promoting the conservation of the heritage of Galway city.

Heritage is a wide-ranging term – and covers cultural, archaeological, architectural and natural heritage.

Examples include monuments and buildings, flora and fauna, heritage parks and gardens, and folklore and traditions.

The plan can be viewed on GalwayCity.ie.

 

