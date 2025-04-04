Council looking at short-term works on R336 following major protest this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is looking at some short-term works on the R336 following major protests along the road this week.

On Wednesday morning, just before the opening of schools, almost a thousand people turned out in Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin.

The message from parents, teachers and pupils was simple – do something to make our roads safer, or we will have to escalate further.

Councillor Mairtín Lee has since met with council officials, and says they’re willing to carry out short term measures like new and improved road markings.

He’s been talking to David Nevin about the short and longer term options.