Rejection of new housing estate in Headford appealed to An Bord Pleanala

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The refusal of permission for plans for a new housing estate in Headford has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Hopeshire Limited is looking to build 28 homes at a site on the west side of the town that would be accessed through the Cúl na Coirre estate.

But county planners rejected the plans earlier this month – the first reason being that it would result in excessive density.

Another issue is the apparent lack of desirable links with nearby lands and Headford Town Centre to encourage walking and cycling.

An appeals now been lodged with a decision due from the higher planning authority in May.