Author: Our Reporter
Pictured abover are the team at Radisson RED Galway gathered around the big red piano in the lobby, practicing their harmonies so they’re all tuned up, ready to welcome guests and locals alike to enjoy the festive season at Galway’s newest hotel, featuring Ireland’s newest hotel brand.
This is the very first Radisson RED in the country, the first appearance of this bold, upscale brand in Ireland, and it incorporates art, music and fashion to create an unforgettable stay, so it’s an excellent fit for this famously cultural city.
Led by local man, General Manager Aidan Donohue, the team is looking forward to a busy holiday season in Galway’s newest neighbourhood, Crown Square, and expect to be busy welcoming guests to The Claddagh Bar & Grill, Radisson RED Galway’s dynamic, modern restaurant on the ground floor. The Claddagh is a relaxed, open plan space, with cosy corners and large tables for group dining, offering a stylish dining experience with a focus on Irish ingredients.
Also sure to be buzzing is Lena’s Rooftop Bar & Restaurant up on the top floor of this eight-storey hotel. This destination restaurant and bar seats 140 guests, with panoramic views of Galway Bay and the city, with a refined but approachable menu of quality classical cooking, and a strong focus on local ingredients. This is a restaurant for everyone — perfect for date night, Sunday lunch with the family, tourists, and locals alike.
And, depending on weather conditions, on a certain upcoming evening you’d possibly get a glimpse of Santa in his sleigh from Lena’s too!
Radisson RED Galway is now open at Crown Square, Joyce’s Road, H91 H5PX, perfectly timed for the festive season, its inviting atmosphere blending upscale design with a fun, relaxed vibe.
