Publican and poll topper opts out of politics ahead of election

The political landscape in East Galway has taken another sizeable shift with confirmation that Cllr Timmy Broderick will not contest the June local elections.

The Kilconnell publican confirmed that that he had made the decision not to run but did not elaborate on his decision.

By the time the next local elections come around, he will have served 15 years in local politics and would be considered a certainty if he ran in two months’ time.

Back in 2019 he topped the poll in the Ballinasloe Municipal Council area with more than 2,300 first preferences and was elected on the first count.

Five years earlier in 2014, Cllr Broderick received an unprecedented 3,300 first preferences and was more than 1,200 votes ahead of his nearest rival. His popularity in the area is obviously unquestionable.

In a statement he said he had made a decision not to put his name forward.

“My fifteen years representing the electoral area has flew and I have been very privileged to have what has been such a great experience, from the bottom of my heart thanks to each and everyone of you,” he said.

Two weeks ago, it came as a huge shock when Deputy Ciaran Cannon (FG) announced that he would not be seeking re-election in the Galway East constituency.

In paying tribute to Cllr Broderick, his independent colleague Cllr Evelyn Parsons said that his decision had “stirred the emotions of many he served so well throughout his long years of excellent public service”.

“While we celebrate his many accomplishments successes and excellent contributions for the public he served , it’s with a tinge of sadness that myself and others bid farewell to such a well respected colleague and friend.

“Since I got to know Timmy on joining the Council in 2020, he has been a most impressive representative, with a huge work ethic, integrity, compassion, and dedication.

“He stood for no nonsense and took no prisoners, knew which fights to pick, when to stand his ground and was always straight to deal with and impressively his keen intelligence focussed on providing well thought out solutions that often no one else had considered.”

Cllr Broderick received considerable support last year when he questioned the provision of 90 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe and described as being ‘the cart before the horse’.

He informed meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council that the town did not have a sufficient number of GP to accommodate the arrival of such a number of families and that the local schools were “bursting at the seams”.

In his spare time, he is an avid golfer and a former Captain of Ballinasloe Golf Club.

