Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The people of Galway are urged to come out and lend their support to a man who has set an ambitious challenge to climb every mountain in Ireland between now and the end of June in a tough and gruelling charity endeavour.
56-year-old Aidan Ennis is planning to climb all 275 mountains in Ireland (with a height of 600 metres and above) in one continuous hike to raise funds for Brighter Communities Worldwide, a small Irish charity that works in partnership with local communities in Kenya.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Aidan will complete the mountain challenge in 48 days and the ambitious route starts in Galway in the Maumturks before travelling on to Croagh Patrick, the Blue Stack Mountains, the Mournes, the Wicklow Mountains and the Comeraghs to name just a few, before finishing on Brandon Head in Kerry on the 20th of June.
Not only will he climb all the mountains in the country over 600 metres, but he also plans to run from one mountain range to the next, adding to the gruelling nature of the challenge.
The post Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Updated Traffic Information For Connacht Senior Football Final
Gardai have issued an updated traffic plan ahead of this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Footba...
Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition
A Student from High Cross College Tuam made it to the final of the National Grainne O’Neill...
Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council concerned about the lack of applications for the filling of the position of GP in the Williamstown area.
The Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council Declan Geraghty has spoken of his con...
SVP conference marks 180 years of service to the most vulnerable in Irish society
Members from the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Galway were well represented alongside over 1,0...
Galway third-level student heads to work with Philippines’ Badjao community
A Clifden woman is all set to depart for Philippines on a four-week ethical volunteer programme w...
Parishioners come together to mark 90th birthday of veteran priest
By Linda Walsh The parishes of Milltown and Kilconly came together to celebrate Canon John D. ...
Galway Toastmaster places third in evaluation contest
Rob Partridge from the East Galway Speakers and Galway Toastmasters has finished third in the Div...
Traffic restrictions in place for tomorrow’s Connacht Final
Galway Gardai are reminding motorists that the Connacht football final is scheduled for tomorrow ...
Irish Sea Kayaking Association event holds fundraising event in Connemara this weekend for Irish Motor Neurone Disease
A major event is taking place in Connemara this weekend as the Irish Sea Kayaking Association is ...