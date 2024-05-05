The people of Galway are urged to come out and lend their support to a man who has set an ambitious challenge to climb every mountain in Ireland between now and the end of June in a tough and gruelling charity endeavour.

56-year-old Aidan Ennis is planning to climb all 275 mountains in Ireland (with a height of 600 metres and above) in one continuous hike to raise funds for Brighter Communities Worldwide, a small Irish charity that works in partnership with local communities in Kenya.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Aidan will complete the mountain challenge in 48 days and the ambitious route starts in Galway in the Maumturks before travelling on to Croagh Patrick, the Blue Stack Mountains, the Mournes, the Wicklow Mountains and the Comeraghs to name just a few, before finishing on Brandon Head in Kerry on the 20th of June.

Not only will he climb all the mountains in the country over 600 metres, but he also plans to run from one mountain range to the next, adding to the gruelling nature of the challenge.

The post Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland appeared first on Galway Bay FM.