Protest in Galway city next Monday over closure of Pálás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A protest is to be held next Monday afternoon outside City Hall over the closure of Pálás Cinema.

In mid-December, the arthouse cinema announced it will close at the end of February, due to rising costs.

Members of the public are invited along to the protest at 3PM next Monday, to voice their opposition to the closure of local cinema.

Conor Burke is part of a group within the arts community organising the protest.

He says the closure of Pálás would be the ultimate failure of a city that prides itself on supporting arts and culture: