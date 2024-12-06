  • Services

Plans lodged for new retail complex in Knocknacarra

Plans have been lodged for a new retail complex in Knocknacarra.

It would be built on a 7.7 acre site off the Western Distributor Road, opposite the existing Aldi and Lidl stores.

The ambitious plans led by Cedarglade Ltd consist of several blocks ranging from single to three storey in height.

A report submitted as part of the planning process describes the scheme as a “diverse array of blocks, designed to establish a vibrant urban village”.

It says a key anchor building, housing a retail supermarket, will define the edge of a new public plaza.

Another block would house a gym, several retail units, and a community space – and a third would be a mix of office, retail and medical units.

As part of the overall scheme, there’d be upgrades to cycling and pedestrian infrastructure from Western Distributor Road along Altan Road.

City planners are due to make a decision in January.

