Peatland Restoration Training for excavator operators

As one of the key solutions to addressing climate and biodiversity issues, there is a strong demand for peatland restoration. In order to support contractors and businesses that may want to get involved in peatland restoration, a free one-day training event is being facilitated by LIFE IP Wild Atlantic Nature and Bord na Móna.

The training event will be a full-day and will take place in Bangor-Erris, Co. Mayo on Tuesday 28th of January, with a repeat session on Tuesday 4th February.

This training is targeted at existing machine operators with an interest in peatland restoration, and is designed to share the knowledge, skills and experiences from those currently engaged in this type of work. Potential opportunities for contractors in the area of peatland restoration will be outlined by the organisers. Current and future projects will be discussed.

The training will include an indoor morning session followed by an afternoon session, which involves a short bus trip to a nearby bog where a number of peatland restoration techniques will be demonstrated. These will include peat dam construction, the use of borrow pits and practical information on best practise approaches to restoration works.

If you are interested in taking part in this training event please email info@wildatlanticnature.ie for a registration form or call Patricia on 085 8009261.