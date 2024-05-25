Packed programme for Headford Festival with five days of diverse entertainment

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Headford is gearing up for a five-day extravaganza of music, sports, arts, and community engagement as Headfest returns for another exciting edition from May 30 to June 3.
Since its inception in 2017, Headfest has become a highlight on the local calendar, offering a diverse range of events for people of all ages – celebrating music, sports, arts, and community spirit.
“We’re thrilled to be back, offering five nights of music, fun, and community spirit,” says Liam McDonagh, Chairman of Headfest.
“Our programme is packed with exciting events that cater to everyone in the community.”
This year’s music line-up at the Festival Marquee includes Trad Lib, the Tumbling Paddies, the Rainy Knights, the Rattlin’ Rogues, Danny Byrne Band, and All Folk’d Up.
In addition, Headfest also celebrates the talents of emerging local artists with “Elevate: A Talent Showcase,” presenting a diverse range of performances in song, dance, music, art, and spoken word.
Sports enthusiasts look forward to a plethora of tournaments including Girls Football Blitz, The Mattie Reddington Cup, the Anglers Rest Cup – and Headford’s Fittest Parish competition.
Art and culture feature with a photographic exhibition showcasing the rich history of Headford through the lenses of local photographers. There is also a Craft Fair and Farmers Market, offering a platform for local artisans to display their creations.
Community activities include Yoga, Historical Talks, and a Children’s Variety Show – as well as Urban and Rural Garden competitions, promoting sustainability and creativity.
The annual Tractor Run and Vintage Car Parade takes place on Saturday, June 1, when vintage vehicles gather at Headford Mart before embarking on a tour through the town – with all proceeds from the event will be donated to Cancer Care West.
Tickets for all events are available at Monaghan’s Headford or online at Eventbrite.ie. For more information and updates, visit headfest.ie.
Pictured: The Tumbling Paddies..big attraction at Headfest.
