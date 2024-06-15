Local senator says banning dangerous dogs not enough without real enforcement
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Discussions and plans around banning dangerous dog breeds are important – but willprove ineffective unless there’s real enforcement.
That’s according to Ballinasloe-based Senator Aisling Dolan, who’s raised the matter in the Seanad.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She outlined how at the moment, several different state agencies are responsible for the ownership and monitoring of dogs.
Senator Dolan said currently, there’s no way for wardens on the street to access the various databases to issue fines for not having microchips or licenses.
The post Local senator says banning dangerous dogs not enough without real enforcement appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Deputy Sean Canney expresses concern following confirmation that Pieta House intends to close existing therapy centre in Tuam.
Independent TD Sean Canney has expressed concern following confirmation from the CEO of Pieta Hou...
Three Galway communities receive slice of Outdoor Infrastructure funding
Three rural Galway communities have received a major funding boost after Minister for Rural and C...
Galway boasts four finalists for second National Dairy Awards
Galway has contributed four finalists to this year's National Dairy Awards- designed to recognise...
Pupils from two Galway schools shine at National Water Awards Ceremony
Students from St Cuan’s College in Castleblakeney and Portumna Community School were among the in...
Go ahead for new permanent building for Galway’s Ábalta Special School
The go ahead has been given for a new permanent building for Galway’s Ábalta Special School...
Creative events across city and county this month for Cruinniú na nÓg
A variety of creative events will be taking place right across Galway tomorrow for Cruinniú na nÓ...
Luxury car run The Bumblebee1000 to visit Loughrea tomorrow
The ‘Fast and Furious’ luxury car run, which boasts everything from Lamborghinis to McLarens, wil...
Four Galway craftspeople to showcase at Irish Design Works 2024
Four Galway craftspeople will be showcasing their work at the Irish Design Works 2024 in Ballymal...
Taoiseach says Government not “washing its hands” of responsibility for more housing in Galway
The Taoiseach has given an assurance that Government is not “washing its hands” of re...