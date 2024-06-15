  • Services

Local senator says banning dangerous dogs not enough without real enforcement

Published:

Local senator says banning dangerous dogs not enough without real enforcement
Discussions and plans around banning dangerous dog breeds are important – but willprove ineffective unless there’s real enforcement.

That’s according to Ballinasloe-based Senator Aisling Dolan, who’s raised the matter in the Seanad.


She outlined how at the moment, several different state agencies are responsible for the ownership and monitoring of dogs.

Senator Dolan said currently, there’s no way for wardens on the street to access the various databases to issue fines for not having microchips or licenses.

The post Local senator says banning dangerous dogs not enough without real enforcement appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

